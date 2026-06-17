Violet Audio Rolls into InfoComm

Las Vegas, NV (June 17, 2026)—Violet Audio US is at its first InfoComm show this week, introducing audio pros to the company’s offerings; on hand are Violet Audio’s Danny Olesh, founder; Phil Wagner, US president/CEO; and Rafael Susin, technical director.
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Violet Audio US is highlighting its new dMix 128, a compact but scalable mixing system built on FPGA architecture, with the dMix 128 feature set traditionally reserved for significantly higher-priced offerings. The system delivers full processing on 128 channels/88 busses with 32 mic line inputs and 24 outputs in a single unit, along with integrated effects, redundant power supplies and networking including MADI/AES67 IO. Integration with platforms such as Q-SYS and Crestron will aid setup for installers. The product will begin shipping in June through select pro audio dealers and system integrators.
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While Violet Audio is based in Melbourne, Australia, the newly formed Violet Audio US is a new distribution company established to bring the company’s products to the North American live sound market. Wagner is President/CEO of the new entity, which will oversee sales, marketing, training and support for the evolving Violet Audio product range across the United States, Canada and Mexico.