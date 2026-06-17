Violet Audio Rolls into InfoComm

Las Vegas, NV (June 17, 2026)—Violet Audio US is at its first InfoComm show this week, introducing audio pros to the company’s offerings; on hand are Violet Audio’s Danny Olesh, founder; Phil Wagner, US president/CEO; and Rafael Susin, technical director.

Violet Audio US is highlighting its new dMix 128, a compact but scalable mixing system built on FPGA architecture, with the dMix 128 feature set traditionally reserved for significantly higher-priced offerings. The system delivers full processing on 128 channels/88 busses with 32 mic line inputs and 24 outputs in a single unit, along with integrated effects, redundant power supplies and networking including MADI/AES67 IO. Integration with platforms such as Q-SYS and Crestron will aid setup for installers. The product will begin shipping in June through select pro audio dealers and system integrators.

While Violet Audio is based in Melbourne, Australia, the newly formed Violet Audio US is a new distribution company established to bring the company’s products to the North American live sound market. Wagner is President/CEO of the new entity, which will oversee sales, marketing, training and support for the evolving Violet Audio product range across the United States, Canada and Mexico.