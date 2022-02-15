VNUE Acquires Livestreamer StageIt

New York, NY (February 15, 2022)—Music tech firm VNUE, Inc. has acquired ticketed livestream producer StageIt. With the acquisition, it will now add the livestream platform alongside its existing artist-centric products and services.

“StageIt is a powerhouse platform, and is the perfect companion for VNUE’s artist-centric products and services,” said CEO Zach Bair. T”he value of the StageIt database with over one million subscribers, and the opportunity to leverage and monetize that database for future business, is huge given the damage done to the music business by COVID. VNUE is perfectly positioned with our suite of products, including Set.fm and DiscLive, to create real value for artists, and for the company and its shareholders.”

StageIt founder Evan Lowenstein agreed. “The vision for StageIt was always to give artists a platform that would allow them to connect with their fans directly and earn a living,” said Lowenstein. “Combining efforts with VNUE will now give artists even more revenue streams and better ways to connect with fans.”

Bair has tapped Lou Mann to lead StageIt under the VNUE umbrella, as StageIt’s CEO. Mann, EVP at VNUE, and also a board member, is former GM and EVP at Capitol Records. He noted, “This opportunity that StageIt represents to the artist community is truly amazing and an important one for all levels of artist development.”