Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Winners Announced: Mix Best of Show Awards for ISE 2025

The winners of Future PLC's Mix Best of Show Awards for manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe have been announced.

By Mix Staff

 

DPA celebrates its win on the ISE show floor.
The DPA team celebrates its win on the ISE show floor. Photo: Mark Pescatore.

Barcelona, Spain (February 6, 2025)—Every year, Future PLC contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators. We congratulate the ISE 2025 Best of Show for Mix!

AVnu Alliance — MILAN Converged Media Network specification and certification

Clear-Com — FreeSpeak ICON

Klvr — Charger Pro

Shure — Shure Axient Digital PSM

Sound Devices — A20-HH

Episode — Extreme Environment In-Ceiling Speaker

Triad — 5″ InWall LCR Speaker

DPA Microphones — CORE+ by DPA

MILAN Converged Media Network specification and certification
MILAN Converged Media Network specification and certification.

 

Clear-Com FreeSpeak ICON
Clear-Com FreeSpeak ICON.

 

Klvr Charger Pro
Klvr Charger Pro.

 

Shure Axient Digital PSM
Shure Axient Digital PSM.

 

Sound Devices A20-HH
Sound Devices A20-HH.

 

Episode Extreme Environment In-Ceiling Speaker
Episode Extreme Environment In-Ceiling Speaker.

 

Triad 5" InWall LCR Speaker
Triad 5″ InWall LCR Speaker.

 

CORE+ by DPA
CORE+ by DPA.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close