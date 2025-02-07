Winners Announced: Mix Best of Show Awards for ISE 2025

Barcelona, Spain (February 6, 2025)—Every year, Future PLC contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators. We congratulate the ISE 2025 Best of Show for Mix!

AVnu Alliance — MILAN Converged Media Network specification and certification

Clear-Com — FreeSpeak ICON

Klvr — Charger Pro

Shure — Shure Axient Digital PSM

Episode — Extreme Environment In-Ceiling Speaker

Triad — 5″ InWall LCR Speaker

DPA Microphones — CORE+ by DPA