Winners Announced: Mix Best of Show Awards for ISE 2025

Barcelona, Spain (February 6, 2025)—Every year, Future PLC contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators. We congratulate the ISE 2025 Best of Show for Mix!
AVnu Alliance — MILAN Converged Media Network specification and certification
Clear-Com — FreeSpeak ICON
Klvr — Charger Pro
Shure — Shure Axient Digital PSM
Sound Devices — A20-HH
Episode — Extreme Environment In-Ceiling Speaker
Triad — 5″ InWall LCR Speaker
DPA Microphones — CORE+ by DPA