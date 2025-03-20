Wolff Audio Teams with GC Pro Custom House in Nashville

Nashville, TN (March 20, 2025)—Wolff Audio now has a physical presence in Nashville’s recording market with the advent of a new partnership with Custom House, an AVDG and Guitar Center Professional multi-functional experience center in Berry Hill.

Wolff products such as the FREQ 500 Series Parametric EQ, ProPatch Patchbay, MeMore Personal Monitor Mixer and Console ST are now featured at Custom House’s immersive showroom, where clients can demo products from Wolff and 30 other audio brands. Visitors can book personalized demos or drop in to explore the gear firsthand.

“We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Nashville market and proud to have their incredible products in-house at Custom House,” says Greg Glaser, Custom House at Guitar Center’s VP of Artist Relations. “Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with what we do, and we couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

Paul Wolff added, “The Custom House interactive showroom allows us direct access to clients in Nashville with an optimal level of service—and the location couldn’t be better. Greg Glaser has outfitted this place with the top tier, and I’m proud to be included. We’re excited to join forces with such a lauded name in audio and look forward to what’s in store.”