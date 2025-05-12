AES Europe 2025 Sets Program Schedule

Richard C. Heyser Memorial Lecture to be delivered by Dr. Jurgen Herre, Professor of Audio Coding at International Audio Laboratories Erlangen.

New York, N.Y. (May 12, 2025)—The complete program schedule for the AES Europe 2025 Convention, taking place in Warsaw, Poland, May 22 – 24, at ATM Studio, is now available online.

Featuring over 130 sessions covering the breadth of audio engineering science, technology, and applications, the 158th Audio Engineering Society International Convention will once again bring together leading professional audio innovators and researchers for three days of networking and immersion in the latest audio innovations.

The schedule, including the Heyser Lecture and Hyunkook Lee’s “Dimensions of Immersive Audio Experiences” keynote address abstracts, as well as travel information, student competition details and more are now online.

The program and presenter roster ranges from audio visionary Thomas Lund’s immersive audio “Enveloping Masterclass” series with Florian Camerer, Kimio Hamasaki and Morten Lindberg to technology perspectives from the likes of Richard King and Jamie Angus-Whiteoak.

There’s practical advice and guidance with educator Ian Corbett leading a panel of esteemed audio professionals in the session, “Ask us anything about starting your career,” plus lessons in leadership with AES leaders Gary Gottlieb, Ewa Lukasik, Brecht De Man, and Leslie Gaston-Bird.

Production insights will be delivered by a host of leading practitioners like Bob Lee sharing what audio engineers need to know about RF in the session “Best practices for wireless audio in live production,” and studio insights from Tom Ammermann, David Bowles, Hyunkook Lee and Marcela Rada.

AES Europe 2025’s Richard C. Heyser Memorial Lecture will be given by Dr. Jurgen Herre, Professor of Audio Coding at International Audio Laboratories Erlangen. In his 36-year journey from a young DSP engineer at Fraunhofer IIS to a pioneer of technologies like MP3, AAC and AI-driven audio coding, Dr. Herre has pursued one core truth: in audio, it’s all about perception. Rather than relying solely on metrics like signal-to-noise ratio, frequency response and linearity, Herre emphasizes the importance of optimizing what we actually hear. In his Heyser lecture, Dr. Herre will share how this guiding principle has shaped innovations across the world of media, VR/AR, and beyond.

AES Europe will also offer a variety of events and competitions aimed at audio students and educators. These include a student welcoming event on Thursday in addition to several specialized sessions based on audio education. This year’s events will also include the popular student recording competition, in the categories of traditional acoustic recording, traditional studio recording, modern studio recording and electronic music, and sound for visual media. In addition, the Student Project Expo offers students a chance to show off their latest innovations and research into topics including software and hardware design, technology integrations, and the artistic use of technology.

This year’s AES Europe Convention is headed by co-chairs Bozena Kostek, Magdalena Piotrowska and Jan Zera. Additional organizers, offering their own unique insights and institutional knowledge, include workshop chairs Bartlomiej Chojancki, Pawel Malecki and Przemyslaw Plaskota; paper chairs Nils Peters, Alicja Wieczorkowska and Slawomir Zielinski; Facilities Chairs Michal Mika and Marek Walaszek; technical tours chairs Pawel Gorski and Radoslaw Smolinski; education chairs Ian Corbett and Angela Piva, working together with student volunteers chairs Marta Gospodarek, Bartlomiej Mroz and Agnieszka Paula Pietrzak; special events chair Andrzej Lipinski; and Liaisons Chair Ewa Lukasik.