AES Taps Leslie Ann Jones to Deliver Keynote at AAPR Conference

New York, NY (April 24, 2023)—Leslie Ann Jones of Skywalker Sound will present the keynote address at the AES International Conference on Audio Archiving, Preservation and Restoration, taking place June 1–3, 2023, at the U.S. Library of Congress National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper, Virginia.

Jones’ Keynote speech is titled “Why It Matters: Reflections on Creating, Preserving and Valuing Music.” Reinforcing the mission and goals of the Conference, Jones states, “Our recorded history is our future. Whether an indie artist’s first record or the magnificent Star Wars soundtracks, audio assets are assets and all have value.”

Jones will join other top audio engineers and archiving professionals to present the latest technologies and address challenges in the field, offering strategies and insights to attendees on preserving the world’s rich audio heritage.

The U.S. Library of Congress National Audio-Visual Conservation Center is one of the world’s premier active archives of audio-visual history. During the AAPR conference, workshops, presentations and discussions will address critical preservation issues, including immersive audio assets, and focus on strategies to support and encourage collaboration and interoperability within the preservation, restoration and archiving community, and between that community and those holding intellectual property assets to preserve and monetize.

To round off the three-day program, the Conference will close with a buffet-style open-grill barbecue dinner where attendees can socialize and enjoy live music, outdoor projected silent movies and a couple of glasses of wine in the bucolic farm setting of the Mountain Run Winery, located five minutes from downtown Culpeper.

