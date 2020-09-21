AID to Host Two Master Classes at Mix Sound for Film & TV Event

Audio Intervisual Design, L.A.-based leaders in the design and installation of immersive sound facilities and workflows, will present two master classes at Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event.

AID will host Master Classes on Friday, September 25, at 12:00 PM PDT, and Saturday, September 26, at 1:00 PM, in the virtual William Holden Theatre.

Audio Intervisual Design is committed to the latest technologies and helping clients to successfully integrate new tools and systems into their daily workflows. As a longtime member of the Hollywood post community, AID’s vast experience with strategic gear choices and customized design/build services assures that the client is prepared to make the best choices, both in facilities/rooms and equipment.

AID has supported the community during some of the largest technological paradigm shifts the professional film, video, and music industries have experienced in recent decades.

We have been providing customers with equipment, complete design and integration, and support services for over 36 years. Key to our success are the partnerships we have built with our community, including top media post production facilities through our extensive experience in the film, television, music, and live performance environments.

We realize that every client has unique goals and we work closely with facility staff on each individual project, no matter how small or large, to exactly meet the client’s vision and concept. In many cases our relationships with our clients extend well beyond the initial need and develop into long standing relationships.

As an Avid Elite Partner, AID is especially well versed in their S6 and S4 family of products along with ProTools | MTRX and MTRX Studio.

We’ve equipped and built a lot of studio facilities; here are some of the project solutions we’ve dealt with:

Music Control Rooms and Studios

Audio Post Editorial Suites

Dub Stages, including o er 50 ATMOS rooms

Conference Rooms

Screening Theaters, including DCP playback

Localization Recording and Mixing

Machine Rooms

Projection – xenon, laser (both phosphor and RGB), Vision

Color Grading Suites

Video Editorial

SAN and Shared Storage Solutions

