‘Barbie’ Panel Added to Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television

Culver City, CA (September 21, 20223)—Take a deep dive into the sound of the biggest hit of the year, Barbie, at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 30. The panel, taking place in the Cary Grant Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is part of a series of A-level programming presented throughout the day by Avid, a charter sponsor of the event since its debut in 2014, and Westlake Pro.

Barbie is a fantasy comedy film based on the iconic dolls created by toy manufacturer, Mattel. Released in July 2023, it was written and directed by Greta Gerwig. Join this session to hear from Kevin O’Connell, the re-recording mixer on the film.

Kevin O’Connell is an Academy Award winning Post Production sound mixer who has worked in the film industry for more than 30 years contributing to over 270 feature films. His 21 Academy Award nominations include Hacksaw Ridge, Transformers, Spider-Man, Spider-man 2, Apocalypto , Memoirs of a Geisha, The Patriot, Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, The Mask Of Zorro, Con Air, The Rock, Twister, Crimson Tide, A Few Good Men, Black Rain, Dune, Days Of Thunder, Top Gun, Silverado and Terms of Endearment.

“Avid has been bringing outstanding sessions to the event for many years, from Game of Thrones to Stranger Things, and we’re thrilled that they’ve teamed up with Westlake Pro to bring in the sound teams for such a high level of filmmaking,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “Coupled with our expert panel series and Composers Lounge, the audience will have no shortage of expertise on hand.”

The Cary Grant Theater features the largest Avid S6 console in the world.

