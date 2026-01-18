Chris and Tom Lord-Alge Team for NAMM TEC Tracks Event

Anaheim, CA (January 20, 2026)—On Thursday, January 22, multi-Grammy winning mix engineers Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Bruce Springsteen, Muse, Pink) and his brother, Tom Lord-Alge (Weezer, Sum 41, The Rolling Stones, Blink-182, U2) will share their insights, tales and tips in their NAMM Show TEC Tracks Session “Commanding the Mix – Part 1” and “Commanding the Session – Part 2: Recording Vocals.”

Taking place at The NAMM Show from 2:00–3:00 PM PST at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel (California Ballroom C), the session promises to be a high-energy, insight-packed session is designed to deliver immediately applicable techniques for modern music production, delving into the workflows that define contemporary hit records. The event will be moderated by professional audio executive and technology leader Phil Wagner, whose career spans senior roles at some of the industry’s most influential companies, including Focusrite and Solid State Logic (SSL).

“Chris and Tom Lord-Alge represent the gold standard in modern production, not only because of their results, but because of their discipline,” stated Phil Wagner. “This session is about decision-making, preparation and building workflows that let creativity happen at the highest level.”

In “Commanding the Mix,” Chris and Tom Lord-Alge will walk attendees through the foundations of a fast, disciplined and repeatable mixing workflow. Topics include configuring Pro Tools systems for maximum efficiency, narrowing plug-in choices to a focused “top 12” for creative clarity, building reusable session templates through shortcut imports, and establishing non-negotiable file delivery standards with clients. The brothers also emphasize rapid session prep, maintaining a consistent 48 kHz/24-bit workflow, implementing backup strategies, and locking down deliverables with precision and consistency.

“Commanding the Session: Recording Vocals” shifts the focus to capturing performances at the highest level. Drawing on decades of experience, the Lord-Alge brothers explore session psychology, communication with artists, and maintaining control of the room. Key techniques include the use of numbered lyric sheets for surgical takes, signature harmony-stacking workflows, real-time tuning strategies, and their well-known approach to vocal production—“stack ’em, rack ’em, and pack ’em”—all designed to keep sessions moving while preserving artistic momentum.