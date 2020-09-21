Dolby to Present “Sound of Da 5 Bloods” at Mix Sound for Film & TV Event

Dolby's Tom McAndrew sits down with re-recording mixer Paul Hsu to discuss the soundtrack for Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama, Da 5 Bloods.

Dolby Laboratories, a founding sponsor of Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, will present “Sound for Da 5 Bloods on Friday, September 25, at 2:00 PM PDT, in the virtual Cary Grant Theatre.

Dolby Laboratories was an original sponsor when Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television launched in 2014 with that year’s theme of Immersive Sound, and has been a Tier 1 Sponsor every year following. Since that first year, Dolby has extended the delivery of Dolby Atmos immersive audio and its professional toolsets to the Music, Live and Home experiences, often working with partners to ensure the highest-resolution delivery of sound and music.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Cary Grant Theatre

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM: The Sound of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods

New York-based Re-Recording Mixer Paul Hsu sits down with Dolby’s own Tom McAndrew to discuss the soundtrack for Spike Lee’s Vietnam War drama, past and present, which premiered on Netflix in mid-June.

CLICK HERE for full Agenda and Registration information.