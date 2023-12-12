Don’t Miss ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season,’ Tuesday, 9AM PST!

The free virtual event kicks off at 9AM PST, interviewing the audio teams behind the season’s top contenders!

Los Angeles, CA (December 12, 2023)—The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, takes place Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9AM PST. Highlighting sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards, this year’s edition includes video panels with the pros behind The Color Purple, Saltburn, Barbie, Air, American Fiction, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro and The Killer.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films from Warner Bros., Amazon MGM Studios, Apple TV+, Orion, Netflix and Universal Pictures.