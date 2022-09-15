‘Dune’ Panel Added to Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television

The sound team behind the recent Oscar-winning sci-fi hit, Dune, will join this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event.

Culver City, CA (September 15, 2022)—The sound team behind the recent Oscar-winning sci-fi hit, Dune, will join this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 24. The panel, taking place in the Cary Grant Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is part of a series of A-level programming presented throughout the day by Avid, a charter sponsor of the event since its debut in 2014, and Westlake Pro.

Adapting the work of famed sci-fi author Frank Herbert, Dune is a 2021 sci-fi blockbuster that follows the machinations of politics, war and control across a galaxy. Among its numerous awards and nominations, it received 10 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, and won six, including Best Sound. Join this session to hear a panel discussion from some of the film’s sound design team, including Mark Mangini (Supervising Sound Editor) and Ron Bartlett (Re-Recording Mixer).

“Avid has been bringing outstanding sessions to the event for many years, from Game of Thrones to Stranger Things, and we’re thrilled that they’ve teamed up with Westlake Pro to bring in the sound teams for such a high level of filmmaking,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “Coupled with our expert panel series and Composers Lounge, the audience will have no shortage of expertise on hand.”

The Cary Grant Theater features the largest Avid S6 console in the world.

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.