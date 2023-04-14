First ‘Mix Nashville’ Panelists Announced

Things are heating up! With just over a month to go before Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production descends on Music Row and Berry Hil on May 20, we’re excited to share the first panelists, and it’s a group that includes some of Music City’s top engineers and producers.

“The level of talent that will be gathering in Columbia Studio A to offer up their experience and insights is just extraordinary, as we’ve come to expect in Nashville,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix .

This is just the first in a series of announcements, stay tuned for an unmissable keynote lineup coming soon!

FIRST LOOK PANELISTS

Jeff Balding

A first-call mix engineer, with more than 800 songs mixed in an immersive format to date. His 7.1.4 facility in Berry Hill, Imogen Sound, will also be part of the nighttime Studio Crawl and Listening Sessions.

Will Kienzle

On staff at Black River Entertainment, Kienzle now has the facility’s most extensive resume in mixing for both Sony 360RA and Dolby Atmos.

Vance Powell

One of Nashville’s hardest-working and most talented engineers over the past decade, Powell recently upgraded his Berry Hill facility to handle immersive mixes. With eight commercial Atmos mixes now under his belt, he’s sure to have opinions.

Book your early bird pass today – offer ends next week on April 22, 2023.