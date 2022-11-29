Focus Features, AppleTV+ and Universal Join Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season

Focus Features, AppleTV+ and Universal have all announced their participation in the upcoming Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event.

Los Angeles, CA (November 29, 2022)—Focus Features, AppleTV+ and Universal have announced their participation in the upcoming Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season. They join Netflix, Paramount, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amazon Prime Video, which will also be involved in the annual free virtual event, taking place Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The online event will highlight contenders in the races for Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films and the year’s top sound and original scores and songs.

Presented by Focus Features will be

Tár

Meet the sound team behind the critically acclaimed drama set against the world of classical music in a spellbinding panel with Stephen Griffiths (Supervising Sound Editor); Deb Adair (Re-Recording Mixer); and Monika Willi (Editor).

Stephen Griffiths is a London based Sound Designer and Supervising Sound editor. He has won two BAFTA’s and worked on numerous Oscar and BAFTA winning Feature films.

Deb Adair studied film production at Syracuse University where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She then moved to Nashville to work in the music recording industry. Her passion for filmmaking led her to Los Angeles, where she has more than 28 years of experience in sound with expertise in music recording, sound supervision, sound editing and mixing. Her diverse background lends itself to an open-minded perspective to the collaborative process of filmmaking.

Monika Willi, born 1968 in Innsbruck, Austria, is an Austrian film editor known for her many years of collaboration with Michael Haneke (The Piano Teacher, Time of the Wolf, Funny Games U.S., The White Ribbon, Amour, Happy End), Ulrich Seidl (Rimini, Sparta), Barbara Albert (Northern Skirts, Free Radicals, The Dead and the Living), Michael Glawogger (Workingman’s Death, Contact High, Whores’ Glory, Untitled) and others. She has received many awards and nominations for her work (Austrian Film Awards, Outstanding Artist Award, Film+) and she’s member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Presented by AppleTV+ will be:

Spirited

A unique musical retelling of A Christmas Carol, presented from the perspective of the ghosts involved, provides a new twist of the classic Charles Dickens story. Discover the work of the film’s sound team during this panel featuring Andrew DeCristofaro (Supervising Sound Editor) and Mark Paterson (Re-Recording Mixer).

Mark Petersen is a Re-Recording Mixer, Sound Designer, and Sound Editor for film and television. Early credits include films and TV movies from the 90s, including Gettysberg, A Goofy Movie, and Lassie. Later projects include The Secret World of Alex Mack, Charmed, Hannah Montana, and Big Love. More recently Mark has worked on Justified, Empire, Futureman, and The Wilds.

Emancipation

A gripping drama set in 1863, Emancipation follows Peter, an escaped slave, as he braves hunters and pushes through Louisiana swamps in a harrowing bid for his freedom. The sound team behind the drama includes Mandell Winter (Supervising Sound Editor) and David Esparza (Re-Recording Mixer & Supervising Sound Editor).

With over 20 years of experience, two-time Emmy Award-nominated Supervising Sound Editor Mandell Winter has supervised sound for major studio blockbusters, independent features, and high-profile television series. Winter received his Emmy nominations for his work on HBO’s critically-acclaimed Western Deadwood: The Movie and Season 3 of HBO’s anthology crime series True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali. His accolades further include seven MPSE Golden Reel Award nominations and one win. Other notable credits include The Equalizer (and its sequel); The Magnificent Seven, and Winning Time.

Winter graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and has worked in post-production ever since. He has worked in virtually every capacity in sound production, including Foley, ADR, sound design, effects, and dialogue editing. A passionate artist, he applies his talents in service to bring each project’s unique vision to life. Whether recording crowds to support the 1980’s Lakers or black-powder rifles for a Western gunfight, he rises to the challenge and delivers excellence.

Presented by Universal will be

Nope

Meet the sound team behind director Jordan Peele’s science fiction horror film.

These come in addition to other previously announced panels at Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, including:

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures will be

Elvis

Director Baz Luhrman revisits the life of America’s most enduring pop idol, told primarily through the eyes of the controversial Colonel Tom Parker as he looks back at the initial meeting and traces the genesis of stardom.

This panel discussion will include Wayne Pashley (Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor); Andy Nelson (Re-Recording Mixer); and Michael Keller (Re-Recording Mixer).

The Batman

The Riddler, the Penguin, Catwoman, and, of course, Batman, return for the reboot of the DC Comics franchise, a dark exploration of good and evil with a dark and evocative soundtrack. This panel will include Douglas Murray, MPSE (Sound Editor, Sound Designer, and Sound Mixer) and Andy Nelson (Re-Recording Mixer).

Douglas Murray, MPSE, is a Northern California based sound editor, sound designer, and sound mixer for feature films and sometimes TV. He won an Emmy for Hemingway and Gellhorn and Golden Reels for War for the Planet of the Apes, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire for his sound editing and has been nominated for nine other Golden Reels and three other Emmys, and also for two Cinema Audio Society awards for outstanding sound mixing. He has worked on dozens of feature films in his forty-year career, including The Batman; Ad Astra; Dawn of the Planet of the Apes; A Cure for Wellness; Men Go to Battle; The Lone Ranger; Let Me In; Two Lovers; We Own the Night; Cloverfield; Ice Age, The Meltdown; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire; Contact; The English Patient; Johnny Mnemonic; Twin Peaks, Fire Walk with Me; Dear America: Letters Home from Vietnam; and many more. Working with the creative, storytelling, and technical challenges of film sound with so many talented artists has sharpened his interest in sound as a means of play and expression. He is currently devoting more time to making what he likes to think of as organized musical sound composition.

Originally from London, England, Andy Nelson’s introduction to the motion picture industry came at the age of sixteen, when he learned to work as a projectionist at his local theater. Guided by a love for films and their music, Andy first discovered an inkling for sound while working at BBC Television. He further expanded his skillset on the mix stages at London’s Shepperton Studios where he worked alongside Stanley Kubrick and Ken Russell. Following his success in the UK, Andy brought his talents stateside to TODD-AO Studios and later, to Fox Studios. Since then, he has collaborated with a number of notable filmmakers, including Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, and Damien Chazelle. Andy has worked on over two hundred films and continues to lend his expertise to projects ranging from adventures to musicals and everything in between.

Presented By Netflix are:

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G Iñárritu is back with a surreal and visionary tale, weaving through the mind and journeys of fictional filmmaker Silverio.

This expansive panel will include Nicolas Becker (Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Design); Martín Hernández (Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Design); Jon Taylor (Re-Recording Mixer ); Frank A. Montano (Re-Recording Mixer); Ken Yasumoto (Sound Design/Re-Recording Mixer); and Santiago Núñez (Production Sound Mixer).

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

This sound-oriented panel will include Scott Martin Gershin (Sound Designer/Sound Supervisor); Frank A. Montano (Re-Recording Mixer); and Jon Taylor (Re-Recording Mixer).

All Quiet On The Western Front – Sound and Score

This in-depth look at how the sound and score were handled for this new interpretation of the classic World War I novel.

Discussing their work on the film will be Frank Kruse (Sound Designer); Markus Stemler (Sound Designer); Viktor Prášil (Production Sound); Lars Ginzel (Re-recording Mixer): and Volker Bertelmann (Composer).

Presented by Amazon Prime Video are:

Good Night Oppy

Oscar-winning Sound Designer and Re-Recording Mixer Mark Mangini, MPSE, explores the sounds of Mars in this documentary that follows the journey of the robotic roving vehicle Opportunity as it flies to, then traverses the landscape of, the red planet over the course of 15 years.

Thirteen Lives

Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor Oliver Tarney, Supervising Sound Editor Rachael Tate and Re-recording Mixer William Miller discuss the underwater cave sounds and the above-ground, tension-filled track of director Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, where 13 children are rescued from the flooded caverns of a cave in Thailand.