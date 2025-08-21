GCMF Expands Philanthropic Reach

Following the January L.A. fires, the company’s commitment to industry support has been emphasized across the country.

Westlake Village, Calif. (August 20, 2025)—The Guitar Center Music Foundation threw its support behind California wildlife relief efforts at the beginning of the year and has expanded its outreach as the year has progressed.

Earlier this year, GCMF led a coordinated industry response to the Southern California wildfires, partnering with major companies including Sony Music Group, Music & Arts, Gibson, Sennheiser, Universal Audio, Ibanez, Martin and many others. Together, they provided urgently needed instruments, funding and support to over 600 musicians and 15 community-based orgs and schools affected across the greater Los Angeles area.

At the 2025 NAMM Show in Anaheim, GCMF co-sponsored the Ultimate Jam Night in partnership with the David Z Foundation, raising funds for wildfire recovery. The Foundation also supported the NAMM Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Centers and onsite donation efforts to aid families and first responders.

On February 1, GCMF was the featured nonprofit partner of the Hollywood Independent Music Awards, with a portion of submission fees directed toward wildfire relief. The event gathered artists, songwriters and producers in support of the cause.

GCMF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting music education and therapy programs through instrument donations. The organization continues to empower schools, community centers and therapy programs across the U.S.

In honor of Women’s History Month, GCMF supported two major events on March 25. The Foundation served as title sponsor for Women: Amplified, a cultural celebration at The Recording Club in Santa Monica spotlighting women leaders in music. The event was created by Grammy-winning producer and music equity advocate Jae Deal.

That same day, GCMF co-sponsored Women on Record, a special panel at Guitar Center’s Hollywood flagship featuring Ann Mincieli, TOKiMONSTA, and Nova Wav, in partnership with She Is the Music.

GCMF also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, presenting $5,000 grants to three programs in need: Urban Youth Harp Ensemble (Atlanta), Jazz Power Initiative (NYC), and Greene Central High School (NC). Additional wildfire relief funding included a “Music Matters” grant from Law Rocks and $16,500 raised by the Get Together Foundation’s benefit concert at the Canyon Club.

In June, the Guitar Center Music Foundation partnered with Custom House for two sold-out Behind the Lyrics shows at The Listening Room in Nashville, closing out CMA Fest weekend with a powerful celebration of songwriting and community. A silent auction, featuring exclusive items like signed guitars and handwritten lyrics donated by Taylor Guitars, raised $6,600 to support GCMF’s mission of empowering music creation and expression.

Additionally, in partnership with Ryan Seacrest Studios and country artist Drew Baldridge, the GCMF presented ukuleles to patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, supporting music’s role in healing and creative expression.

“These are just a few examples of the ways in which GCMF has expanded the scope of our efforts in the first half of 2025,” stated Myka Miller, executive director, GCMF. “Our ongoing goal is to continue to grow, and we have been fortunate to get lots of help from others in the industry. We thank everyone who has supported our efforts this year, and we look forward to much more activity in the back half of 2025.”