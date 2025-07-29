Harry Gregson-Williams, Alan Meyerson to Keynote Mix Sound for Film & TV

Culver City, CA (July 29, 2025)—Music takes centerstage at the 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event this year as award-winning film, television and videogame composer Harry Gregson-Williams and A-list engineer/producer/mixer Alan Meyerson will sit down to talk about the creative Renaissance under way in film and television music in a special Keynote Conversation.

The eye-opening discussion will open the 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event, to be held Saturday, September 27, at the world-renowned sound editing and re-recording facilities of Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Calif..

Keynote Conversation:

“Making Movie Music: The Composer & The Engineer”

The Keynote Conversation will take place inside Sony’s flagship Cary Grant Theater as the opening act in the Mix Panel Series. Other presentations in the series will include “Score + Song + Source: The Creative Explosion in Film and Television Music” and “The Sound of High-Octane Action: The Audio Legacy of Mission: Impossible, Jason Bourne and John Wick.”

“We’re in the middle of a creative explosion right now in film and TV music, a generational change,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “Harry Gregson-Williams perfectly represents that change. He’s so versatile—he writes for film, TV and videogames. He can be playful, tense, adventurous, dramatic, traditional, inventive and a bit rock ‘n’roll. Always modern. Meanwhile, Alan is a true pioneer—one of the top scoring mixers in the world, yes, but he also played a huge part in creating the sound of the modern film soundtrack through his integration of the electric and the acoustic in his recordings and mixes.”

British composer, conductor, orchestrator and music producer Harry Gregson-Williams is one of the world’s top composers and one of its most versatile, with credits as wide-ranging as Shrek, Spy Game, The Equalizer, Team America: World Police, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Taking of Pelham 123, The Martian, Chicken Run, Gladiator II and dozens of others, as well as the Metal Gear videogame franchise and, along with his brother and fellow composer, Rupert, the last three seasons of the hit HBO series The Gilded Age.

Engineer, producer and mixer Alan Meyerson began his score recording and mixing career in the mid-1990s as one of the early members of Hans Zimmer’s legendary Remote Control Productions. He has since built a lengthy list of credits as either score mixer, score recordist, or both, going back to Speed, The Thin Red Line, Transformers, Black Hawk Down and Pirates of the Caribbean, on through Dunkirk, Dune: Part Two, Bob Marley: One Love, and Gladiator II. He has collaborated with Gregson-Williams on the majority of the composer’s work over the years.

• • •

In addition to the Mix Panel Series, Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television includes a full slate of sponsor demos and technology presentations from some of the audio industry’s leading manufacturers, as well as panels featuring the sound teams from some of this year’s top television, streaming and feature film projects.

The day concludes with the popular Sound Reel Showcase, a special screening in the Cary Grant Theater featuring 10-minute “reels,” played back in Dolby Atmos, from some of 2025’s best-sounding films.

For registration and program information, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.

For sponsorship information, please contact Mix publisher Janis Crowley.