Jack Antonoff Sets AES Convention Return with Laura Sisk

New York, NY (September 24, 2024)—Two years ago, one of the highlights of the annual Audio Engineering Society Convention was the passionate (and often hilarious) keynote conversation with Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff. Now the convention will host Antonoff and his longtime mix engineer Laura Sisk as the focal point of a special event session at AES Show 2024 NY.

The session, titled “Up Close and Personal,” will take place Tuesday, October 8 at 2:00pm-3:00pm EDT on the Special Events Stage on the exhibit hall floor at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, and the event promises to be as informative and unpredictable as last time. “We are excited to welcome Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk to AES Show 2024 New York, and to learn more about their collaborations in the recording studio,” said AES President Leslie Gaston-Bird. “Join me in welcoming them the Jacob Javits Center in October, where you will be able to see them in person. It’s going to be amazing.”

Jack Antonoff is an eleven-time Grammy Award-winning producer, artist, songwriter, and musician, as well as the creative force behind Bleachers. In February 2024, Antonoff won Producer of the Year at the Grammy Awards for an incredible third consecutive year, becoming only the second producer in history to win three years running.

He will be joined by five-time Grammy Award-winning recording and mix engineer and long-time collaborator Laura Sisk in a session revealing their studio work with such leading artists as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, St. Vincent, Diana Ross and more.