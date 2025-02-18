Mix LA Adds Ray Charles Immersive Music ‘Breaking It Down’ Session

Mix LA has added a special session on the new Atmos mix of Ray Charles’ classic 2004 duets album, Genius Loves Company.

Santa Monica, CA (February 18, 2025)—Anticipation is building for Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, and now the all-day event has added a special “Breaking It Down” session on the brand-new Dolby Atmos mix of Ray Charles’ classic 2004 duets album, Genius Loves Company.

The all-day event will be held March 8, 2025, at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s recently refurbished 21fifteen Studios, a five-studio complex in Santa Monica, Calif. The day’s three Breaking It Down sessions are part of the larger Mix Panel Series, which includes the previously announced “Keynote Conversation: Rebuilding the Mix,” featuring producer/engineers Greg Wells and Bob Clearmountain, and a special show-closing presentation to be announced soon.

More details on the Ray Charles session:

Genius Loves Company • Ray Charles

Multiple Grammy Award-winning engineers Eric Schilling and Herbert Waltl sit down with Steve Genewick (assistant engineer to Al Schmitt on the original recording) to discuss the new immersive mix for the classic duets album.

When first released, the album was a cultural phenomenon, setting a Grammy Awards record with eight wins, including Album of the Year. Norah Jones, Elton John, James Taylor, B.B. King, Van Morrison, Willie Nelson and Bonnie Raitt were among the stars who performed with Charles on the album.

Now Genius Loves Company benefits from a new Atmos mix produced by John Burk, mixed by Eric Schilling, Michael Romanowski, and Herbert Waltl, and mastered by Michael Romanowski.

Mix Engineers: Eric Schilling, Herbert Waltl

Moderator: Steve Genewick

“This is an exciting lineup of both artists and engineers,” said Mix co-editor Tom Kenny. “All our ‘Breaking It Down’ sessions will be played back in Atmos, with the mix engineers right there, sharing insights, techniques, anecdotes and more. It’s going to be a good day!”

Each Breaking It Down session will begin with Dolby Atmos playback in 21fifteen Studios’ 13.1.10 Performance Stage, followed by a 20-minute, one-on-one discussion with the immersive mix engineer.

The Mix Panel Series serves as the foundation of the all-day event, which also includes sponsor demonstrations and listening sessions throughout the five-studio complex. The Keynote Conversation and expert panels will take place in the facility’s new 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage.

Industry sponsors, meanwhile, will occupy the studio spaces throughout the facility and provide technology demonstrations and listening sessions featuring top engineers, artists and producers.

