Mix Music Production LA Sets March 2026 Return

Mix Music Production LA is coming back in March – don’t miss out on the special launch ticket rate!

Santa Monica, CA (December 19, 2025 )—On March 7, 2026, Mix Music Production will return to Universal Music Group’s showcase facility—21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica—for what will be a comprehensive, all-day event, exploring the art and business of audio innovation.

The popular, influential event is equal parts seminar, networking event, think tank and gear showcase, drawing movers and shakers from across the pro-audio spectrum. Take in expert panels, project showcases and exclusive interviews with leading engineers and producers as we explore the latest in music recording innovation.

Mix Music Production brings together the manufacturers who develop cutting-edge technologies and the creatives who produce the music that bring them to life. This is your exclusive opportunity connect with a community of producers, engineers, and musicians dedicated to mastering their craft.

Last year’s agenda featured the music teams behind:

🎵 SZA

🎵 Kendrick Lamar

🎵 Ray Charles

🎵 The Kid LAROI

🎵 Erykah Badu

This year, we’re bringing you closer to the booth than ever with high-profile keynotes, technical deep-dives and an insider look at the industry’s most cutting-edge tech.

Kicking off the run-up to the March 7 event, we are offering a special Launch Rate for tickets through December 31, 2025 — don’t miss it!

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].