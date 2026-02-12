Mix Music Production LA Welcomes Justin Gray!

Justin Gray just won the Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album—he’s going to Mix Music Production L.A.!

Santa Monica, CA (February 12, 2026)—Mix Music Production LA will host feature musician, producer, engineer Justin Gray—the 2026 Grammy Award winner for Best Immersive Audio Album—discussing how his album was created. The newly announced panel is another addition to an incredible day of insights, discovery, networking and more on March 7, 2026.

Mix’s popular, influential event is equal parts seminar, networking event, think tank and gear showcase, drawing movers and shakers from across the pro-audio spectrum. Held inside Host Sponsor UMG’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica, CA, the day is packed with expert panels, project showcases and exclusive interviews with leading engineers and producers. Lock in your early bird discount—register by February 14 to save $30.

FINAL TAKE:

Justin Gray’s Grammy-Winning “Immersed,” From Start to Finish

Fresh off receiving the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Immersive Audio Album, musician, producer, engineer Justin Gray and mastering engineer Michael Romanowski sit down with Steve Genewick to discuss the three-year journey in creating Immersed, with a full immersive music experience in mind from the start—from writing, to tracking to mixing to mastering, to distribution. This panel will feature Dolby Atmos playback.

Panelists:

Justin Gray, Artist, Producer, Engineer

Michael Romanowski, Mastering Engineer

Moderator:

Steve Genewick, Mix Engineer

Mix Music Production brings together the manufacturers who develop cutting-edge technologies and the creatives who produce the music that bring them to life. This is your exclusive opportunity connect with a community of producers, engineers, and musicians dedicated to mastering their craft. This year, we’re bringing you closer to the booth than ever with high-profile keynotes, technical deep-dives and an insider look at the industry’s most cutting-edge tech.

