Mix Nashville 2026 Adds API AXS Console Demo

Nashville, TN (May 13, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns to Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 with a fresh lineup of panels, tech and sessions inside iconic recording studios. Just added to the agenda is the chance to explore the API AXS console inside Curb Studios 43’s Control Room.

Alongside our Mix sessions at BMG Union Station, our partners and sponsors are bringing their unique expertise directly to you all day long inside iconic rooms on Music Row—including BMG, RCA Studio A, Curb Studios, and Black River.

API AXS CONSOLE DEMO

Join Dan Ballard of Gold Pacific Studios along with API product specialists, in the Curb Studios control room for demo sessions throughout the day, showcasing the process of recording and mixing on the renowned API AXS console. Learn industry techniques and gain hands-on experience with this powerful console in a real-world studio setting.

Panelists:

Dan Ballard, Owner/Producer/Engineer, Gold Pacific Studio, Nashville

Larry Droppa, Owner, API

Dave Hintze, Sales Manager, API

Mark Seman, Sales, API

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Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include panels on immersive mixing and monitoring, and breaking into the industry; a keynote on Bringing Music Back to Music Row: cool demos: Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl!

To register, or to learn more details, visit the Mix Nashville website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.