Mix Nashville 2026 Adds KRK Mesh Demo!

Nashville, TN (May 13, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns to Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 with a fresh lineup of panels, tech and sessions inside iconic recording studios. Just added to the agenda is the chance to discover wireless control of immersive systems using KRK Mesh, held inside Black River’s Ronnie’s Place room.

Alongside our Mix sessions at BMG Union Station, our partners and sponsors are bringing their unique expertise directly to you all day long inside iconic rooms on Music Row—including BMG, RCA Studio A, Curb Studios and Black River.

Wireless Control of Immersive Systems with KRK Mesh

With the growth of immersive mixing, KRK Mesh presents an elegant wireless app control solution that slots seamlessly into the user’s workflow. KRK Mesh solves issues surrounding installation, setup, and regular use, allowing users to change over 64 available commands and compare fully customizable voicing presets. In this technical demo, we will show how to wirelessly control EQs to correct for unique boundary conditions caused by immersive installations. Join us to learn how KRK’s new V-Series Five family of speakers can be controlled at a single speaker, group, or even an entire studio level, all done wirelessly from the app.

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Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include panels on immersive mixing and monitoring, and breaking into the industry; a keynote on Bringing Music Back to Music Row: cool demos: Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl!

To register, or to learn more details, visit the Mix Nashville website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.