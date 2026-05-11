Mix Nashville 2026 Adds ‘Neumann Presents: Behind the Glass at RCA Studio with Phillip Smith!’

Just added to the Mix Nashville agenda is Neumann Presents: Behind the Glass at RCA Studio with Phillip Smith, presented inside the legendary RCA Studio A!

Nashville, TN (May 11, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns to Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 with a fresh lineup of panels, tech and sessions inside iconic recording studios. Just added to the agenda is Neumann Presents: Behind the Glass at RCA Studio with Phillip Smith, presented inside the legendary RCA Studio A!

Alongside our Mix sessions at BMG Union Station, our partners and sponsors are bringing their unique expertise directly to you all day long inside iconic rooms on Music Row—including BMG, RCA Studio A, Curb Studios and Black River.

Neumann Presents: Behind the Glass at RCA Studio with Phillip Smith

Step inside the sound of RCA Studio A with engineer, Phillip Smith, for a conversation on craft, character, and capturing performances in this iconic room. Phillip will share stories from behind the glass, his approach to shaping records in a space rich with musical history, and the Neumann microphones he reaches for when the moment matters. The discussion will also feature session playback, offering a closer listen to the sounds, choices, and creative instincts behind his recordings.

Moderator: Joshua Estock

Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include panels on immersive mixing and monitoring, and breaking into the industry; a keynote on Bringing Music Back to Music Row: cool demos: Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl!

To register, or to learn more details, visit the Mix Nashville website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.