Mix Nashville 2026 Welcomes the Sweetwater Airstream Mobile Atmos Recording Studio!

Explore the newly unveiled the revolutionary Sweetwater Airstream Dolby Atmos Recording Studio in person at Mix Music Production: Nashville!

Nashville, TN—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns to Music Row this Saturday, May 16, 2026 with a fresh lineup of panels, tech and sessions inside iconic recording studios. Just added to the agenda is the chance to explore the newly unveiled the revolutionary Sweetwater Airstream Dolby Atmos Recording Studio!

Alongside our Mix sessions at BMG Union Station, our partners and sponsors are bringing their unique expertise directly to you all day long inside iconic rooms on Music Row—including BMG, RCA Studio A, Curb Studios and Black River.

Sweetwater and Airstream Dolby Atmos Mobile Recording Studio

Making its first-ever public appearance, the Sweetwater Airstream will be onsite for visitors to explore and marvel at. The Sweetwater Airstream packs a world-class 7.2.4 immersive monitoring environment into a mobile format. Every square inch is precision-engineered for maximum utility in minimal space—making it a powerhouse for recording, mixing, streaming, and supporting live performances. Come see it for yourself!

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Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include panels on immersive mixing and monitoring, and breaking into the industry; a keynote on Bringing Music Back to Music Row: cool demos: Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl!

To register, or to learn more details, visit the Mix Nashville website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.