Mix Nashville Announces “Entering Phase 2 of Immersive Music Production: What’s Next?”

Art and technology will intersect this Saturday as producer/engineers Chuck Ainlay and Ben Fowler sit down with Ceri Thomas, the industry’s leading technology expert in all things immersive, for a special panel presentation on the future of immersive music production.

Veteran Nashville producer/engineers Chuck Ainlay and Ben Fowler, both of whom have extensive credits in both stereo and immersive mixing, including Ainlay’s recent projects where he employed immersive miking schemes during the recording, will be joined by Ceri Thomas, one of the world’s leading experts on immersive technology, who recently became independent after a decade of serving as a liaison to the artistic community in positions at Dolby and, most recently, Apple as part of the Apple Spatial team.

“We’re now a little more than five years into the introduction of immersive music, and up until now it’s largely been about post-production, with the overwhelming majority of releases being remixes of the catalog,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “Manufacturers have been developing amazing multichannel tools,

engineers have been gaining experience, and we’re starting to see more music being tracked with immersive in mind. There are still issues with budgets, distribution and consumer playback, but everything is now in place. It’s time to ask, ‘What’s Next?””

The panel is part the third annual Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production, a full day of product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions hosted by industry sponsors in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios, RCA Studio A, Black River Entertainment, Starstruck Studios, and—new this year—Addiction Sound Studios and Studio Six, both located in the former Masterfonics facility, newly reopened as Curb 28 along Music Square East..

“Entering Phase 2 of Immersive Music Production: What’s Next?” will be moderated by industry veteran Davey Rieley and take place from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 17, in the famed Columbia Studio A, 34 Music Square East, at the heart of Nashville’s Music Row.

Sponsor programming within the Music Row Partner Studios will include additional mix and mastering engineers, along with scheduled immersive playback sessions featuring engineers who mixed the tracks.

To date, Mix Nashville Sponsors include Avid, Sweetwater, Sony, Neumann/Sennheiser, Custom House by GC Pro, Apogee, Genelec, IK Multimedia, Solid State Logic, ATC, Harrison, API, Wolff Audio, KRK Systems, DAD, Immersive Design Labs, Presonus and Airsound.

The full day of events on Music Row is followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville, starting with food, drinks and listening sessions at Host Partner Blackbird Studio, then spreading out into entertainment and immersive music playback sessions at East Iris Studios, Studio Crawl Sponsor Custom House by GC Pro and Studio Crawl Sponsor Gold Pacific Studios.

For additional program and registration information, please visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production website.