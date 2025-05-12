Mix Nashville Announces Keynote Conversation

Legendary producer, engineer, inventor and educator George Massenburg to sit down with three talented, up-and-coming Nashville engineers for a conversation titled: “Emerging Engineers…And What They Can Teach Us About the Future of Immersive Music.”

The third annual Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event will kick off this Saturday by turning the traditional Keynote Address on its head, as the award-winning producer, engineer, product designer and audio educator George Massenburg sits down for an in-depth conversation with three talented, young Nashville engineers—Maddie Harmon, Trent Woodman and Hayden Tumlin—to find out “What They Can Teach Us About the Future of Immersive Music Production.”

“Audio engineers across the country are running into what I call the Immersive Music Information Gap, where a certificate and online tutorials are not enough to take them the next step,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “So they’re learning the art and the craft on their own. On headphones. From speakers. Figuring out binaural. And they’re hungry for more knowledge. Spatial music brings with it a whole new way of listening, and working, so we thought that maybe it’s time we listened to the next generation. And who better to lead that talk than George Massenburg?”

The Keynote Conversation will take place in the famed Columbia Studio A, at the heart of Nashville’s Music Row, and be followed by a full day of product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions hosted by leading audio industry sponsors in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios, RCA Studio A, Black River Entertainment, Starstruck Studios, and—new this year—Addiction Sound Studios and Studio Six, both located in the former Masterfonics facility, newly reopened as Curb 28 along Music Square East..

Sponsor programming within the studios will feature additional mix and mastering engineers, along with scheduled immersive playback sessions featuring engineers who mixed the tracks.

To date, Mix Nashville Sponsors include Avid, Sweetwater, Sony, Neumann/Sennheiser, Custom House by GC Pro, Apogee, Genelec, IK Multimedia, Solid State Logic, ATC, Harrison, API, Wolff Audio, KRK Systems, DAD, Immersive Design Labs, Presonus and Airsound.

The full day of events on Music Row is followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville, starting with food, drinks and listening sessions at Host Partner Blackbird Studio, then spreading out into entertainment and immersive music playback sessions at East Iris Studios, Studio Crawl Sponsor Custom House by GC Pro and Studio Crawl Sponsor Gold Pacific Studios.

For additional program and registration information, please visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.