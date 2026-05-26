Mix Nashville: The People

While Mix Nashville is packed with technology and loaded with audio talent, each year attendees rave about the chance to meet new pros and catch up with industry pals.

Nashville, TN (May 26, 2026)—While Mix Nashville is packed with technology and loaded with audio talent, each year attendees rave about the networking opportunities and about how nice it is to get out of their own studio isolation for a day, step out into the community and simply mingle—face to face—with recording friends and family. For more on the Mix Nashville event, check out our recent story, Mix Nashville Brings Pro Audio Talent and Tech Back to The Row.

You didn’t have to be a panelist or sponsor to have a great time though—from the start of the day to the end of the evening studio crawl, everyone had a great time….