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Mix Nashville: The People

While Mix Nashville is packed with technology and loaded with audio talent, each year attendees rave about the chance to meet new pros and catch up with industry pals.

By Mix Staff

Outdoors at Blackbird Studio, from left: Sylvia Niewinski, artist; engineer Richard Chycki; studio designer Carl Tatz; songwriter, producer, engineer Chas Sandford; and artist Shauna Sadola. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Outdoors at Blackbird Studio, from left: Sylvia Niewinski, artist; engineer Richard Chycki; studio designer Carl Tatz; songwriter, producer, engineer Chas Sandford; and artist Shauna Sadola. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

Nashville, TN (May 26, 2026)—While Mix Nashville is packed with technology and loaded with audio talent, each year attendees rave about the networking opportunities and about how nice it is to get out of their own studio isolation for a day, step out into the community and simply mingle—face to face—with recording friends and family. For more on the Mix Nashville event, check out our recent story, Mix Nashville Brings Pro Audio Talent and Tech Back to The Row.

The grande dame of Nashville music and recording Sharon Corbitt, at left, and RCA Studio A studio manager Sheridan Gates, chat with attendees in the back-of-the-studio lounge. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
The grande dame of Nashville music and recording Sharon Corbitt, at left, and RCA Studio A studio manager Sheridan Gates, chat with attendees in the back-of-the-studio lounge. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Luke Youngbold, Ceri Thomas and Rob Burrell. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Luke Youngbold, Ceri Thomas and Rob Burrell. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Phill Scholes of SSL, a longtime supporter of Mix events. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Phill Scholes of SSL, a longtime supporter of Mix events. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Nashville artist Claire Ernst tracked live, through three consoles simultaneously, as part of the SSL-Genelec-Audio-Technica program in Backstage Studio. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Nashville artist Claire Ernst tracked live, through three consoles simultaneously, as part of the SSL-Genelec-Audio-Technica program in Backstage Studio. Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

You didn’t have to be a panelist or sponsor to have a great time though—from the start of the day to the end of the evening studio crawl, everyone had a great time….

Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

 

Photo: Future/Kevin Craig
Photo: Future/Kevin Craig

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