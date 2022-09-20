Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television Adds Pro Tools 2022.9 Session

Join Avid as it presents a new Tutorial Session about Pro Tools 2022.9— Pro Tools Hardware and Software Solutions for Dolby Atmos.

Culver City, CA (September 21, 2022)—At this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 24, join Avid as it presents a new Tutorial Session about Pro Tools 2022.9— Pro Tools Hardware and Software Solutions for Dolby Atmos. The panel, taking place in the Cary Grant Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is part of a series of A-level programming presented throughout the day by Avid, a charter sponsor of the event since its debut in 2014, and Westlake Pro.

Join Jeff Komar from Avid as he explores various ways to work with immersive audio in Pro Tools – from simple software-based solutions with headphones, up to multiple workstations paired with a dedicated Dolby Atmos renderer. We’ll examine how to configure Pro Tools and the Dolby Atmos Renderer for efficient monitoring and delivery.

“Avid has been bringing outstanding sessions to the event for many years, from Game of Thrones to Stranger Things, and we’re thrilled that they’ve teamed up with Westlake Pro to bring so many different panels and sessions to the event,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix.

The Cary Grant Theater features the largest Avid S6 console in the world.

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

