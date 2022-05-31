‘MixNYC: Immersive Music Production’ In-Person Event Set for August 6!

New York, NY (May 31, 2022) — Mix magazine and its parent company, Future LLC, have announced the launch of MixNYC: Immersive Music Production—an all-day, in-person event to be held August 6, 2022 inside New York City’s legendary BerkleeNYC/Power Station Studios, right in the heart of Midtown. Registration has opened.

The production team of George Massenburg, Ann Mincieli, Eric Schilling and Michael Romanowski will begin the day with a special Keynote Conversation, discussing the processes they used together to create Alicia Keys’ Alicia, the 2022 Grammy Award winner for Best Immersive Audio Album.

“Immersive music is hot right now, and it’s only getting hotter,” says Thomas Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “We couldn’t be more thrilled than to kick things off with George, Ann, Eric and Michael—all on the A-List of engineers/producers. They’ve spent three years working out the best possible way to present Alicia Keys immersively, and the results are evident. Until now, it seems that the introduction of immersive audio into the music industry has been largely left up to the individual engineers. This group wants to talk about what they’ve learned. They want to educate.”

MixNYC, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently revitalized BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. “BerkleeNYC has brought the famed Power Station studios back to the forefront of the recording world,” says Clive Young, co-editor of Mix. “After a three-year renovation, it is a facility on the cutting edge—and that made it the perfect setting for MixNYC attendees to take a day-long deep dive into immersive music, gaining insights in-person, direct from the pros and manufacturers that are bringing the format into the mainstream.”

Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities, and more. Additional panelists, sponsors and program information will be announced in the coming weeks.

To register and to find out more, visit the MixNYC website.

For sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley at [email protected].

Host Partner: Power Station Studios at BerkleeNYC

The in-person program and demonstrations will be held at the refurbished and newly reopened Power Station Studios at BerkleeNYC, the newest member in Berklee College of Music’s worldwide educational family of facilities. Berklee NYC is housed within the legendary Power Station studio recording facilities, where sessions since 1975 have included the likes of Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, David Bowie, Madonna, the Clash, John Lennon, Pat Metheny, Sting, Joan Jett, Chic, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Aerosmith and countless others on iconic albums.