Paramount, Warner Bros. and Netflix Join Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season

Paramount, Warner Bros. Pictures and Netflix have all announced their participation in the upcoming Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event.

Los Angeles, CA (November 15, 2022)—Paramount, Warner Bros. Pictures and Netflix have all announced their participation in the upcoming Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season. The annual free virtual event, taking place Tuesday, December 6, 2022, will highlight contenders in the races for Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films and the year’s top sound and original scores and songs.

Presented by Paramount are:

Top Gun: Maverick

In May 2022, Top Gun: Maverick single-handedly led the rush back to theaters following a two-year, pandemic-induced decline in attendance. Find out how the sound team recorded and re-created the sounds of fighter jets and much more in this stunning, action-filled sequel.

Babylon

Period sound, and movie sound, bring back the feel of 1920s Hollywood as the industry transitions from “silents” to “talkies.” This panel discussion will feature Mildred Iatrou (Supervising Sound Editor); Steven Morrow (Sound Mixer); and Ai-Ling Lee (Supervising Sound Editor, Re-Recording Mixer).

Presented By Warner Bros. Pictures are:

Elvis

Director Baz Luhrman revisits the life of America’s most enduring pop idol, told primarily through the eyes of the controversial Colonel Tom Parker as he looks back at the initial meeting and traces the genesis of stardom.

This panel discussion will include Wayne Pashley (Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor); Andy Nelson (Re-Recording Mixer); and Michael Keller (Re-Recording Mixer).

The Batman

The Riddler, the Penguin, Catwoman, and, of course, Batman, return for the reboot of the DC Comics franchise, a dark exploration of good and evil with a dark and evocative soundtrack.

Presented By Netflix are:

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G Iñárritu is back with a surreal and visionary tale, weaving through the mind and journeys of fictional filmmaker Silverio.

This expansive panel will include Nicolas Becker (Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Design); Martín Hernández (Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Design); Jon Taylor (Re-Recording Mixer ); Frank A. Montano (Re-Recording Mixer); Ken Yasumoto (Sound Design/Re-Recording Mixer); and Santiago Núñez (Production Sound Mixer).

Also presenting:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

This sound-oriented panel will include Scott Martin Gershin (Sound Designer/Sound Supervisor); Frank A. Montano (Re-Recording Mixer); and Jon Taylor (Re-Recording Mixer).

All Quiet On The Western Front – Sound and Score

This in-depth look at how the sound and score were handled for this new interpretation of the classic World War I novel.

Discussing their work on the film will be Frank Kruse (Sound Designer); Markus Stemler (Sound Designer); Viktor Prášil (Production Sound); Lars Ginzel (Re-recording Mixer): and Volker Bertelmann (Composer).

As previously announced,

Presented by Amazon Prime Video are:

Good Night Oppy

Oscar-winning Sound Designer and Re-Recording Mixer Mark Mangini, MPSE, explores the sounds of Mars in this documentary that follows the journey of the robotic roving vehicle Opportunity as it flies to, then traverses the landscape of, the red planet over the course of 15 years.

Thirteen Lives

Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor Oliver Tarney, Supervising Sound Editor Rachael Tate and Re-recording Mixer William Miller discuss the underwater cave sounds and the above-ground, tension-filled track of director Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, where 13 children are rescued from the flooded caverns of a cave in Thailand.