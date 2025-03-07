Pro Audio Sponsors Take Over Lounges at Mix LA!

Leading pro audio technology and studio design companies will have their products and projects on display in the studio lounge spaces as part of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II.

Santa Monica, CA (March 7, 2025)—Leading pro audio technology and studio design companies will have their products and projects on display in the studio lounge spaces as part of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event to be held tomorrow, Saturday, March 8, at Host Partner 21fifteen Studios, Universal Music Group’s Santa Monica, Calif., multi-room recording facility.

The event, presented by Mix and its parent company, Future Plc, kicks off with a one-of-a-kind Keynote Conversation titled “Rebuilding the Mix,” featuring producer/engineers Greg Wells and Bob Clearmountain, to be held in the host facility’s 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage, followed by a full day of expert panels and technology presentations.

Throughout the day, attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the facility’s multiple recording studios and lounges, where leading pro audio companies will demonstrate their most recent recording technologies.

Previously announced sponsors of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II include: Sony, SSL, Kali Audio, PMC, Custom House by GC, Apogee Electronics, IK Multimedia and Focal Professional,.

Following the Keynote Conversation, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a series of Breaking It Down sessions, featuring top engineers discussing the immersive mixes for records by Ray Charles, Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu and Roy Ayers, before concluding the day with a special presentation titled “The Making of Let It Die Here,” featuring hitmaking artist/songwriter/producer Linda Perry and Grammy-winning mix engineer Dave Way.

To register, or to learn more details, please visit the event website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.