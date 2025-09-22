Producer Andrew Watt to Keynote AES Show 2025 with RHCP’s Chad Smith

Grammy award-winning, platinum-selling producer Andrew Watt will keynote with Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers at AES Show 2025.

Santa Monica, CA (September 22, 2025)—At AES Show 2025 in Long Beach, CA, Grammy award-winning, platinum-selling producer Andrew Watt will hold a keynote conversation with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chad Smith, legendary drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The all-star chat, entitled “Creativity, Collaboration, and the Modern Producer’s Role,” will take place Friday, October 24, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Andrew Watt has become a top, in-demand producer in recent years, working with the likes of Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Ozzy Osbourne and The Rolling Stones.

In the keynbote, Watt will share insights, exploring how he navigates genres, fosters collaboration and trust in the studio, and helps artists at every stage of their careers create career-defining work.

The keynote will also offer attendees an intimate look into the unique creative bond between Watt and Smith. Longtime friends and collaborators, the two Grammy winners have worked together on a range of award-winning projects, in addition to performing with their critically praised cover band, Smith & Watt Steakhouse, which performed memorable gigs in the Hamptons and at Brooklyn Bowl.

This keynote will be a centerpiece of AES Show 2025, which takes place October 23–25 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. The convention will once again gather audio professionals, engineers, producers and students from around the world to share knowledge, explore new technologies, and celebrate the art and science of sound.