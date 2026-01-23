Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2026, Part 1
The NAMM Show has returned, bringing with it hot new products, cool new events and more. Here’s just a handful of notable things we’ve spotted at the show so far.
Anaheim, CA (January 23, 2026)—The NAMM Show has returned, bringing with it hot new products, cool new events and more. There’s been an explosive amount of new equipment offerings announced this year, garnering crowds and high hopes as studios, audio companies and others plan their buying for the year. Here’s just a handful of notable things we’ve spotted at the show so far:
Grammy-winning, multi-platinum mixing and recording engineer Teezio kept the crowd captivated, sharing tales and insights, at the Mix with the Masters booth.
Phil Feinman, global product line manager, microphones at Harman, discusses the company’s new AKG C-Series line of three attainable, stylish mics that get the job done.
In a lively conversation moderated by Mix contributor Mr. Bonzai (a.k.a. Buzz Me In co-author David Goggin; center), Devo co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh (right) and engineer/co-producer Bob Margouleff (left) recounted the 1980 recording of “Whip It” at Record Plant in Los Angeles.
Austin Freshwater, managing director of DiGiCo, highlighted the recent Quantum 112 console as he discussed a new project underway to make mixing on a DiGiCo desk accessible for the blind.
John Lennon knew how to party and so does the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, which hosted its annual blowout at NAMM.
It’s been a busy time for EAW and its president, TJ Smith, seen here with the new NT206L Active 2-Way Line Array.
Seen here during a class break, Allen & Heath’s series of dLive console education programs has been a hit, leading to a packed classroom often throughout the day.
Paul Sidoti stopped by the Avid booth to discuss playing guitar for Toylor Swift and winning the TEC Award for Studio Design.
There’s a pack of demo rooms at this year’s NAMM Show, all of which are worth checking out.
