Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2026, Part 1

Anaheim, CA (January 23, 2026)—The NAMM Show has returned, bringing with it hot new products, cool new events and more. There’s been an explosive amount of new equipment offerings announced this year, garnering crowds and high hopes as studios, audio companies and others plan their buying for the year. Here’s just a handful of notable things we’ve spotted at the show so far: