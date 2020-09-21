Sony to Debut Revolutionary New Technology at Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV Event

Sony will launch its groundbreaking headphone-based technology on Day 1 of Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV, accompanied by multiple presentations of the technology in action.

Sony Pictures Studios, under the guidance of Tommy McCarthy, VP of Post-Production Facilities, has served as Host Partner for Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television since the debut in 2014, opening up their world-class re-recording stages, edit suites and Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage to sponsors and attendees.

For the past three years, the engineering and technology division of Sony has been working behind the scenes with the post-production facilities and creative teams to develop a revolutionary headphone-based technology that will change the way that post-production is done. This technology is especially relevant today with the adoption of remote-heavy workflows, and it will make its worldwide debut at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television!

CLICK HERE for full Agenda and Registration information.

You don’t want to miss Sony’s two Expert Panel Series and two Master Classes on this revolutionary new technology.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Master Class, William Holden Theatre

1:00 PM – 1:20 PM: Blink: Sound Supervising in a Virtual Theater

1:20 PM – 1:40 PM: We Burn Like This: Sound Mixing in a Virtual Theater

Expert Panel Series, Cary Grant Theatre

1:25 PM – 1:55 PM: How Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sound Was Created in Virtual Cary Grant Theatre, With New Sony Technology

Will Files shares with Steven Ticknor how his team continued sound creation of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Venom: Let There Be Carnage remotely, utilizing Sony’s new technology designed to reproduce mixing stage speaker sound and acoustics on the headphones with absolute precision. Presented by: Sony

Panelists:

William Files, CAS, Pacific Standard Sound

Steven Ticknor, Sony Pictures Entertainment

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Expert Panel Series, Cary Grant Theatre

10:50 AM – 11:20 AM: Life Saver! Ideal Environment for Sound Designing at Home With New Sony Technology

Andrew DeCristofaro and Kami Asgar talk with Steven Ticknor on the difficulty in sound designing at home, and how Sony’s new technology saved their work life by providing perfect reproduction of mixing stage and editing room environments on headphones.

Moderator: Steven Ticknor, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Panelists: Kami Asgar, Sony Pictures Studios; Andrew DeCristofaro, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Master Classes, William Holden Theatre

2:00 PM – 2:20 PM: SPT TV Shows Workflow: Transitioning from Stage to Home, Back to Stage

2:20 PM – 2:40 PM: Sony Pictures Feature Engineering Team Members Justin Herman and Ben Coflan Discuss Their Experience Setting Up and Running Sony’s New Technology.