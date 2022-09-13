‘The Orville’ Panel Added to Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television

'The Orville: New Horizons" panel, presented by Avid and Westlake Pro at Mix Sound For Film & Television, will feature Supervising Sound Editor Jon Greasley (left) and Picture Editor and Producer Tom Constantino.

Culver City, CA (September 13, 2022)—The sound team behind the Hulu/Disney+ sci-fi hit, The Orville: New Horizons, will join this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 24. The panel, taking place in the Cary Grant Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is part of a series of A-level programming presented throughout the day by Avid, a charter sponsor of the event since its debut in 2014, and Westlake Pro.

Currently streaming on both Hulu and Disney+, The Orville: New Horizons is an American science fiction drama-comedy television series in its third season. Created by and starring Seth MacFarlane, the show follows the crew of the namesake spaceship U.S.S. Orville as it explores the universe 400 years in the future. Join this session to hear a panel discussion from some of the show’s sound design team. Panelists include Jon Greasley (Supervising Sound Editor) and Tom Constantino (Picture Editor and Producer).

“Avid has been bringing outstanding sessions to the event for many years, from Game of Thrones to Stranger Things, and we’re thrilled that they’ve teamed up with Westlake Pro to bring in the sound teams for such a high level of filmmaking,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “Coupled with our expert panel series and Composers Lounge, the audience will have no shortage of expertise on hand.”

The Cary Grant Theater features the largest Avid S6 console in the world.

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.