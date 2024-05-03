UA, Focal Set Panels and Pros for Mix Nashville

Universal Audio and Focal Professional have revealed the panels and pros they’ll present at Mix Nashville on May 11!

Nashville, TN (May 3, 2024)—Universal Audio and Focal Professional have revealed the panels and pros they’ll present inside Studio A at Host Partner Curb Studios as part of Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II. The event takes place Saturday, May 11, along Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to have these major companies join us this second time around in Nashville,” said Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “It’s so important for the audience to hear immersive music played back as it was intended, and by building out a high-end 9.1.4 system, Universal Audio and Focal are offering a real opportunity for our audience to see, and hear, how good music can sound in this exciting new format.”

Following a morning of cool, insightful product demos from both companies, attendees can check out:

2PM: Mix Deconstruction, with Nick “Squids” Squillante

Mix engineer Nick “Squids” Squillante will walk us through his Atmos mix process from top to bottom. From session management and workflows to object placement and automation, Squids will provide valuable insights for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

3 PM: Using Stereo Reverbs to Create Immersive Soundscapes with Jeff Balding

Learn how producer/engineer Jeff Balding expertly uses Universal Audio’s acclaimed Ocean Way Studios, Hitsville Reverb Chambers, and Sound City Studios room emulation plug-ins to build an immersive reverb experience for all to hear.

4 PM: Taking the Leap From Stereo to Immersive

Join Emma Brooks (Dolby Laboratories), Nick Squillante (Mixed by Squids), Jeff Balding (Mix Engineer) and Michael Romanowski (Coast Mastering) as they discuss the transition from stereo to immersive. From challenges to opportunities, the panel will discuss how the adoption of immersive audio has changed their approach in their respective fields of expertise, including mixing, mastering and system design.

Mix Nashville: Immersive Production II, an all-day event on Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in Berry Hill, includes product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios’ Gallery and Immersive Mix Studio, the historic RCA Studio A and BMG Studio A.

Additional sponsor programming will continue to be announced in the coming days. For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.