UK’s IPS Pro Sound Show Moves to Larger Venue

Havant, UK (September 4, 2024)—The Institute of Professional Sound (IPS) has moved its annual free Pro-Audio Show event to The Hub in London South Bank University, a larger and more central location than previous years.

The one-day IPS Pro-Audio Show caters to pros working in sound across TV, radio, film, live events, education, recording, streaming and gaming, and has been a focal point for the UK sound industry since 2010. This year’s event takes place at The Hub, 11:00 – 17:00 on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Registration is free.

Following reported record registrations for last year’s event, the more spacious venue will boast more than 35 domestic and international exhibitors, more than 70 professional brands, and builds on its popular Q&A seminar program.

This year’s event will feature a focus on hearing and hearing loss with a curated session from renowned audiologist Louise Hart. A former audiology specialist for Royal National Institute for the Deaf, Hart has worked as an audiologist for more than 30 years, specializing in improving standards and education in adult audiology.

“Although modern audio equipment can show us where our audio sources can be improved, sound professionals don’t mix with their eyes,” says show coordinator Ian Sands. “Our ears are essential tools in how we perform our job, but working in environments with long-term exposure to high sound pressure levels can seriously impact our ability to work and hear clearly.

“According to the British Medical Journal, professional musicians are almost four times as likely to develop noise-induced hearing loss as the general public, and 57% more likely to develop tinnitus. Our members work across all pro audio disciplines, and as a registered charity the IPS has a responsibility to educate everyone working in professional sound. We can all benefit from an education on how to care for our hearing.”

Other sessions will include Helmut Wittek of microphone manufacturer Schoeps and TV sound supervisor Rob Ashard, who will explain his approach to mixing large TV light entertainment shows, sharing tips and tricks on gain structure, grouping and routing, and how he keeps his LUFS in check. Ashard ‘s credits The Graham Norton Show, I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here! and Blind Date.