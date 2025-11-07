Yamaha Announces NAMM Show 2026 Artist Lineup

Concerts held on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage are always a highlight of the NAMM Show and now the 2026 artist lineup has been announced.

Anaheim, CA (November 7, 2025)—Every January, the pro-audio and MI industries converge on the Anaheim Convention Center for the NAMM Show, and pros are already gearing up to head there for the 2026 edition, to be held Thursday, January 22 through Saturday, January 24. While they hit the show floor every year to see the latest and greatest products, one of the biggest draws is outside: The Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage and the top-shelf artists presented on Thursday and Friday night. Now this year’s lineup has been announced.

Of course, it’s not the entire lineup—the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage hosts great performances throughout the day across an unimaginable array of genres. Standing outside the convention center watching the variety of acts grace the stage is a musical education unto itself—you might get a rising power-pop act one hour, followed by a gospel choir, followed by a major Hollywood composer playing some of his most notable movie themes, followed by an acoustic flamenco guitar orchestra.

Still, the main draw is the two-night concert series that kicks off when the convention center closes for the day. While Yamaha notes that more artists will be revealed in the coming weeks, the focus of the main concerts will be to honor the 125th anniversary of The NAMM Show.

Performances will kick off on Thursday, January 22, with the Yamaha Night of Worship, an evening of music and inspiration that invites attendees to reflect and connect.

Then, on Friday, January 23, the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will once again light up with the Yamaha All-Star Concert on the Grand—a genre-spanning celebration of rising stars and critically acclaimed performers.

The current lineup for Friday—again, with additional acts to be announced soon, will include:

The War and Treaty, the critically acclaimed husband and wife duo and Grammy nominees known for their genre-defying sound.

Alana Springsteen, a Gold-certified Nashville artist/songwriter.

Returning artist Sheléa, a vocal powerhouse, musician, songwriter and Quincy Jones protégé.

Ethan Bortnick, a Gen Z piano prodigy turned viral alternative sensation.

All performances on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will be mixed using the company’s commercial audio equipment, including the Rivage digital console line, and every note will be heard through Nexo speaker systems (Nexo is a Yamaha company).