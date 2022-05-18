Soundproof Studios Talks Doors

Reno, NV (May 18, 2022)—Soundproof Studios, a division of Soundproof Windows, has been building soundproof sliding glass doors and recording studio windows and doors since 1998. Founded by Randall Brown, the company first focused on creating soundproof windows for homes and offices, but quickly made inroads into the recording studio industry.

Today, it provides custom studio sliding glass doors and windows with Sound Transmission Class (STC) ratings. STC ratings are used for doors, windows, walls, and most building materials, with a higher rating indicating a greater ability to stop noise intrusion. The soundproof sliding glass doors have an STC value of up to 65 – the equivalent in absorbing as much sound as recording studio walls – and reportedly can block low frequencies (40dB @ 80 Hz).

A new door frame design preserves double-wall sound isolation and all recording studio door panels are removable so studio engineers or homeowners can utilize the full door opening width when needed. Studio sliding glass doors in multi-track telescoping configurations can also optimize the use of space. Wider doors are available for any given rough opening size.

In addition to soundproof doors, the company also customizes recording studio soundproof windows that are said to have an STC value of 64. These consist of two independent fixed windows on each side of the window opening. Each window can be installed vertically or slanted.