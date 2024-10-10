3G Productions Teams Up With Chimney Rock

Las Vegas, NV (October 9, 2024)—3G Productions LLC recently received a strategic investment from Chimney Rock Equity Partners to help the company build its national brand, including through acquisitions, add new locations and expand market share.

Under the terms of the agreement, the 3G management team—CEO Keith Conrad, CFO Andrew Ross, executive VP Jay Curiel and VP of production Andy Ruiz—will remain in place, and all current employees will be retained. Additionally, all active owners are retaining their board positions and reinvesting alongside Chimney Rock, a Texas-based private equity firm.

“In the last three years, we have experienced significant growth supporting our clients with full production rental and integration services,” Conrad says. “We continue to see opportunities for 3G’s expansion and chose Chimney Rock as our partner due to their prior experience investing in the live event services industry and our shared vision of 3G’s future growth plans. Chimney Rock is a like-minded owner with an experienced team that understands how to support and fuel our growth into the next phase of our evolution.”

Rob Aikman, Chimney Rock’s co-founder and partner, echoes Conrad’s enthusiasm and vision: “We are excited to partner with 3G’s management team on the next phase of growth, and believe that, together, we can leverage our relationships and experience in the industry to continue to rapidly scale the company.”

In tandem with the announcement, 3G unveiled that it has now doubled its warehouse space at the Las Vegas corporate headquarters from 50,000 to 100,000 square feet. The expanded capacity affords the addition of a previz room, more floor space for prepping large-scale tours and events, and increases 3G’s capacity for growing its in-house audio, lighting, video and rigging inventories.

Recent 3G event production projects have included major stadium tours for Blackpink and Grupo Firme, tours for Aventura, Carin León, Jo Koy and Gabriel Iglesias, and festivals such as Portola, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), and When We Were Young. 3G’s integration and installation business has expanded rapidly over the past three years with projects at Crypto.com Arena, Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort and YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium.