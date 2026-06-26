A Busy Summer Schedule Is Never Enough for Turnstile

Baltimore, MD (June 26, 2026)—Grammy Award-winning, Baltimore-based, hardcore punk band Turnstile is out with a pair of DiGiCo Quantum consoles and a tour itinerary with stops at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot and beyond.

Jake Lang has been with the band for five years as FOH engineer, production manager, and tour manager, and now solely focuses on FOH as the group has scaled up. For his choice of instrument, Nashville-based Worley Sound is supplying him with a shiny new DiGiCo Quantum326 mixing console.

“I love the Q326 for its transparency,” he says. “I dig being able to mix a variety of bands”—including Alkaline Trio, Movements, and others—“and get consistent results but with vastly different tones and vibes. I’ve previously carried a Q338, but with Turnstile, that’s a lot of console for a five-piece band that has a fairly low channel count, so the Q326 has been exactly what I’ve needed.

“I appreciate being able to tip the board with just one other person, and I can run the whole show off of a single layer. We really keep it simple: no playback, no click. We occasionally have someone pop in with a guest vocal or instrument, but we’re pretty straightforward. I mostly mix into groups, and between that and using control groups, I don’t really have to bounce around between layers.”

At the other end of the Optocore loop is monitor engineer Chris “Chop” Mateer, who moved into his current position with the band this past December. His console of choice is the DiGiCo Quantum338, also provided by Worley Sound, which affords him a larger worksurface to get around on.

“I’m running five IEM mixes for the band, plus seven that cover our crew and guests, for a total of 12 mixes of Shure Axient Digital PSM,” says Mateer. “We have live cabs onstage, but the band is all on ears, plus there’s a thumper for our drummer, Dan. We’re also doing a fair bit of con sends and receives with the DiGiCos for things like IEM mixes for our lighting and video crew at FOH, talkbacks from FOH to me, and for Jake sending his mix back to the stage so I can share it to friends-and-family fills onstage. Our stage gets pretty crowded with guests and we want them to have the same experience as the crowd.”