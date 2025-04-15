Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2025 Now Open!

As InfoComm returns to Orlando in June, so do the long-running Best of Show Awards. Enter your products today!

Orlando, FL (April 15, 2024)—As InfoComm returns to Orlando in June, so does the long-running Best of Show Awards, alerting the professional AV industry to the best new equipment and services available. With that in mind, nominations have opened for products and solutions to be entered into the InfoComm Best of Show 2025 Awards.

InfoComm brings together manufacturers from all corners of the AV industry, and Future’s many brands serving the marketplace are involved in the Awards to provide expert guidance to how the winners in each market segment are chosen. The awards provide an opportunity for businesses to be publicized in front of hundreds of thousands of relevant industry professionals.

The deadline to enter your products 11:59 PM, May 30, 2025!

While there may be thousands of products introduced at InfoComm, the Best of Show Awards allow companies to make their products stand out above other launches. To enter, they submit their offerings for consideration by an esteemed panel of judges from the participating media brands, including Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Mix, Tech & Learning, ITPro and Installation.

Promotional coverage for winners will be published on participating brands’ websites, in print and promoted in the brands’ newsletters. A suite of marketing assets to promote the winning nomination/s, including a fully-licensed winner’s badge will also be provided, and winners will receive a trophy at the show to display their success to InfoComm attendees! Every product nominated, whether chosen for an award or not, will receive an award nominee badge.

Further info can be found here. To register to enter, click here.