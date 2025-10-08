BNE Productions Buys Comms for EM Festivals

To cover multiple stages at multiple Insomniac events, production house decided to stop renting partyline systems and buy their own.

London, U.K.—Live event production company BNE Productions recently made its first investment in Clear-Com equipment, deploying it across four stages at Dreamstate and Apocalypse, two of Insomniac’s largest electronic music festivals.

BNE Productions has long relied on Clear-Com solutions via third-party rental channels to support their production needs. Now, as their client base and event roster have grown to include festivals such as Dreamstate, Apocalypse and Countdown NYE, BNE has made its first direct investment in Clear-Com gear, adding the Encore Analog Partyline System and FreeSpeak II wireless beltpacks to their in-house equipment inventory.

The new system configuration was selected to address the specific demands of large music festival environments and includes two Encore Partyline Stations to provide centralized and reliable access to multiple intercom channels; 20 FreeSpeak II beltpacks for crew members;

20 CC-400-X4 double-ear headsets to block out the high-volume festival environment, ensuring production staff can clearly hear instructions without distraction; and four FL-7 one-channel call signal flashers to add a visual signaling option, critical in loud areas where even headsets may not suffice.

Tasked with ensuring crew communication across multiple Insomniac festival stages hosted at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif., BNE turned to Clear-Com’s rugged and reliable Partyline system.

“Our clients demand crystal-clear communication during high-stakes live events,” said Saad Al-Jadir, CEO of BNE Productions. “After extensive evaluation, we found Clear-Com’s partyline setup and other systems to be far superior to competitors. This investment empowers us to deliver the most reliable communication tools, ensuring smooth operations for our clients at every event.”