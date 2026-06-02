Bremer Media & Events Steps Up With Martin Audio TORUS

Rotterdam, Holland (June 2, 2026)—Bremer Media and Events is an AV rental company that has never been afraid of an unusual gig. The Rotterdam Marathon? Done it. A gig in Rotterdam’s Onderzeebootloods—a former submarine wharf-turned-venue? They not only provide audio, they co-manage the place. Having the right system for a given space hasn’t always been as simple however, and to ensure it can handle whatever large-scale event comes along, the company recently acquired a Martin Audio TORUS sound system.

Bremer recently shifted focus to provide comprehensive creative event design and technical support,offering a complete service from idea to technical execution. “We offer a very broad range of services, where AV is an essential part of the bigger picture,” said Bremer media and events operations director, Rick van der Vegt. “Our ambition with the Martin Audio investment was to guarantee consistent quality and be less dependent on the rental market. We were looking for a scalable sound system, capable of handling large-scale events with ease.”

Bremer’s inventory, purchased via Ampco Flashlight, now comprises a half-dozen T1215 and 2x T1230 constant curvature array elements, eight SXC118 cardioid subwoofers, and six FP12 FlexPoint loudspeakers, all powered by five iKON IK42 4-channel amplifiers.

“The beauty of TORUS is its incredible scalability,” notes van der Vegt. “One day you are deploying a small sub-top set for a seminar; the next, everything is rigged together for a major production. That is exactly the flexibility we were looking for. Depending on the brief, TORUS allows for a powerful front-facing array or a distributed system across a wide area.”