Day Zero Festival: Welcome to the Jungle

Tulum, Mexico (February 18, 2022)—When it comes to events, numbers matter—and this one had them all. For a one-day event, Mexico’s 10th annual Day Zero Festival, held in the Mayan jungle, offered up three stages packed with dozens of EDM acts, attracting thousands of music fans who heard every beat through Funktion-One sound systems.

Taking place in the Mayan jungle surrounding Tulum on Mexico’s Caribbean coastline, the festival has attracted a community of like-minded partygoers from all over the globe. This year, international electronic music acts, such as Nina Kravitz, The Martinez Brothers, Seth Troxler and Carl Craig, joined founder Damian Lazarus and a host of Mexican stars, including Grammy Award-winner Nortec Collective.

Distributor and rental partner Loto Audio provided Funktion-One sound systems for all three stages, much as it has for the last four years. Loto Audio opted to deploy its Funktion-One Vero system on the Main Stage. The natural amphitheatre was home to two hangs of nine Vero enclosures and 16 F124 bass speakers, with Res 5T and Evo 6 infill, and PSM318 monitoring. A more compact system was needed for The Club Stage, where Vero VX combined with F124 bass and PSM318 monitoring. El Teatro Stage showcased an array of local DJs and producers, herad via Res 5Ts with F221 bass.

Loto Audio’s Alexander Danielewicz says: “This year, we considered using Vero VX on the Main Stage, but decided Vero was the better choice. We deployed VX on The Club Stage instead and the results were spectacular.”

Production manager Carlos Lopez noted, “It was a long ride since the first edition, especially to this one after many cancellations of other shows around the globe. Despite all the challenges, it was finally possible for it to happen and what better than the 10th anniversary. We’re very happy with the result and seeing the crowd dancing again.”