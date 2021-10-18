Event Safety Summit Moves to March 2022

The Event Safety Alliance has postponed its 2021 event to March 22-24, 2022 on the campus of Rock Lititz in Lititz, PA.

Lititz, PA (October 18, 2021)—The Event Safety Alliance has postponed its 2021 event to March 22-24, 2022 on the campus of Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

“We all hoped to be able to meet in person at this year’s event and offer the option of virtual participation, but an increasing number of our members simply did not feel comfortable meeting in person this year,” explained Event Safety Alliance president Jim Digby. “And we take the opinions, and the health and safety, of our members very, very seriously.”

While the event was previously set for December this year, According to Digby, the move to March 22-24, 2022 at Rock Lititz will allow ESA to deliver the full in-person summit experience when both COVID and economic conditions will hopefully have improved. The program will include both in-person and virtual attendance options, and the alliance is offering a 15% discount on in-person registrations through December 31, 2021, which will be applied automatically at purchase.

Featuring a diverse lineup of presentations, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities, the Event Safety Summit provides attendees with actionable ideas, enables collaboration with and communication among like-minded professionals, and sends attendees home with new motivation to put life safety first in their daily work.

“We appreciate your continued support of the Event Safety Alliance,” Digby continued. “And we hope to see you this Spring. In the meantime, stay tuned for an announcement of special virtual programming to be delivered in December.”

Registration to attend the 2021 Event Safety Summit, either in-person or virtually, can be found at http://eventsafetysummit.com.