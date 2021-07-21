Event Safety Summit Set for December

The annual Event Safety Summit will return December 1-3, 2021 once again on the campus of Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Laguna Hills, CA (July 21, 2021) — The annual Event Safety Summit will return to in-person programming at this year’s newly hybrid event, taking place December 1-3, 2021 once again on the campus of Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Since 2014, the Event Safety Alliance has held the Event Safety Summit, exploring all aspects of safety, security, and health for audiences and production personnel at live events.

Both online and in-person conference programs will be similar in subject matter, with some variation based on platform restrictions. The in-person option will be workshop-focused, featuring instructor-led small group discussions and activities, hands-on skills training, and networking events. Remote attendees will explore similar topics in a presenter-led format suitable for online delivery. In-person attendees will also receive on-demand access to all virtual presentations at no additional charge.

“As we emerge from the darkness of face coverings and physical distancing into the bright light of capacity crowds and busy schedules, there is more need than ever to share ideas with smart friends. Nothing is quite the same as it was before — we must carefully re-enter this changed landscape,” said Event Safety Alliance president Jim Digby.

Entertainment industry insurance solutions provider Take1 Insurance will return as the Presenting Sponsor. Take1 Insurance vice president and program director Scott Carroll noted, “Together with our partners, we are doing everything possible to help shake off the rust and get our industry back to work safely. The 2021 Event Safety Summit will go a long way in helping industry professionals succeed in doing just that.”