Wrangling RF at the Tony Awards

New York, NY (June 9, 2026)—The Tony Awards were broadcast Sunday night, and while it was a nerve-wracking evening for the nominees, it was surely a white-knuckle experience for those behind the scenes as well. The annual telecast, honoring Broadway’s top productions, emanated from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and featured nearly a dozen musical numbers: spellbinding performances from nominated musicals, top shows of the past and a few songs from elsewhere for good measure. Touring the backstage area three days before the CBS telecast, Mix got a hint of the effort and extreme focus that went into answering the task.

Every year, the Tony Awards ceremony is a challenging production that’s put together in a matter of days. The musical numbers, though crucial to the live broadcast, are only penciled in a few weeks earlier, and from that point on, it’s a race against time to put together not only staging and materials, but also audio systems as well. Crucially, the wireless mic and IEM systems have to be as close as possible to the ones being used on the actual Broadway shows, so as to not throw off the performers in front of an audience of millions watching at home.

With that in mind, Firehouse Productions, which has handled live sound duties for the annual telecast for more than a decade, fielded a variety of wireless gear, including the largest broadcast deployment of Sennheiser Spectera handheld mics to date in the U.S. (the only larger broadcast deployment has been Eurovision, where a total of four active Base Stations handled roughly 150 live streams for wireless mics, in-ear monitoring and control data). As Spectera handhelds will not commercially available until September, an extra pre-production pair were shipped direct from Sennheiser HQ in from Germany just for the occasion, making for a dozen onsite, all of which were tied into three Spectera Base Station rack units at stageside.

Greg Simon, technical applications engineering director for Sennheiser, was on hand to assist with the deployment, and explained that the three Base Stations were capable of 192 channels in all (64 per Base Station). “We’re not using that many here, but that’s what it’s capable of at its maximum,” he noted. “The show currently is somewhere around 67 wireless, and then there’s 32 channels of in-ear monitors—16 Shures and 16 Sennheiser.”

Every year, the production is in a constant state of flux until broadcast; for example, while Mix was told where four Spectera transceiving antennas were arranged around the venue, their layout was changed the next day. “On Monday morning, we’ll know what the show will look like,” joked Scott Hoskins, wireless and communications manager for Firehouse Productions.

Standing next to a veritable buffet table of wireless systems, all grouped according to which production number they were being used on, Hoskins explained his role: “I deal with all of the RF packs, and then we have a team of A2s over here that are doing all of the headset rigging, making it fit to what they’re actually doing in their theaters on a daily basis. I make sure the pack works and it talks to where it needs to go, and then they get to put it on [the performer].”

Production demands for the Tony Awards’ audio team have only risen over the years, as Hoskins, a veteran of the show at this point, could attest. That said, he also noted that Firehouse has risen to the occasion, always fielding the latest solutions, including the Spectera handhelds, to ensure a high-quality show. “We look forward to [having] better and easier technology to deploy and have much more remote control of the gain structures and settings on the packs and handhelds,” he shared.

Simon added insight from the manufacturer’s viewpoint, noting, “The shows are not getting less complicated, they’re not getting simpler; they’re only getting more difficult. I think for us, Spectera really allows us to meet that need, now and the future.”