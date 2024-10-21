Gateway Grabs Paul Owen

St. Louis, MO (October 21, 2024)—Gateway Studios & Production Services has been building a 32-acre, $150 million touring and rehearsal facility in St. Louis, and now has brought on industry veteran Paul Owen as Vice President of Business Development to help lead strategic growth initiatives.

Owen brings more than 40 years of industry experience to the role, having served as Vice President at Thunder Audio and General Manager at Solotech Nashville. Owen took home a TEC Award in 2009 for tour sound production on Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raising Sand tour, and he was also a Parnelli Award winner for Monitor Engineer of the Year (2004 and 2009) for his work with Metallica.

At Gateway, Owen will focus on expanding the company’s client base and elevating its brand visibility from its St. Louis headquarters. “Joining Gateway feels like a culminating step in my career,” says Owen. “Here, I see a unique opportunity to apply my skills and experience in a fresh context. The company’s proactive approach in the early stages of its growth is particularly exciting, and I am eager to contribute to its success.”

“Paul is an absolute powerhouse in this business,” says David Haskell, president of Business Development at Gateway. “I’ve known Paul for years, and he is highly respected in the industry. His technical mastery and unwavering commitment to his clients make him the perfect fit to help take Gateway to new heights. We’re excited to have him on board.”