Grace Church Console Does Double Duty

Knoxville, Tenn. (August 27, 2025)—FOH engineer Jeff Sandstrom is managing main P.A. and monitor duties with a Waves eMotion LV1 Classic console and eMo IEM immersive in-ear mixing software at Grace Church in Greenville, S.C.

The LV1 Classic is now deployed at the church’s largest campus on Pelham Road. Sandstrom, known for his work with Chris Tomlin, Passion City Church and Lauren Daigle, comments, “We mix all of our music using the LV1 Classic, ensuring pristine audio quality for our 800-seat venue. Our band features a full drum kit, bass guitar, two electric guitars, acoustic guitar, keys, tracks and four vocalists. Additionally, our hosts and pastors utilize handheld and headset microphones, and we integrate video playback into our productions. Every input and output runs seamlessly through the eMotion LV1 Classic, delivering a cohesive and professional mix.”

He continues, “Sermons are recorded in advance [on Thursdays]. These recordings are then sent as files to each campus, where they’re played back locally during services. Separately, we use the LV1 Classic’s matrix mixer to manage live audio routing, for example, sending mixes to recording feeds, the lobby and overflow areas. Its flexible matrix capabilities allow us to tailor audio distribution across our spaces.

“We’ve also just started experimenting with the Waves eMo IEM immersive in-ear mixing software. It’s a simple software add-on to the LV1 Classic, which makes it very easy to implement in our setup. It allows our band to achieve greater clarity in their mixes without sacrificing essential elements. You can take peripheral parts such as extra guitars and pads and position them ‘behind’ you and out of the way using 360-degree immersive panning, ensuring that crucial aspects like pitch and timing remain at the forefront. Click tracks, lead vocals and core rhythmic elements are naturally perceived as louder simply by moving ‘extraneous’ things out of the way.”

One aspect of the LV1 Classic Sandstrom finds particularly beneficial is its seamless processing workflow: “The integration of Waves plug-ins within the LV1 Classic eliminates the need for manual latency alignment, as it is seamlessly managed within the console’s processor. Having direct access to a wide array of plug-ins, rather than being locked into a particular console channel strip, allows us to shape the tonality of our inputs in highly creative ways.”